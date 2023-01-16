The BAC Group marks first anniversary of its operations

Business News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: SPONSORED

One of Ghana's leading Business Consultancy Hub, The Business Africa Consulting Group Limited, widely known as The BAC Group is commemorating its first anniversary this month of January 2023.



This comes after one year of providing solid business-oriented solutions to individuals, groups and institutions.



The BAC Group is a consulting firm set up to channel knowledge, skillsets and expertise to help individuals, organizations and nations develop, integrate and reconfigure significant strategic assets towards optimal operations and performance across business spectrums.



The company has successfully offered these services in line with its mission through developing, deploying, monitoring, and regularly evaluating world-class, competitive advisory, management, organizational, and media services through dynamic concepts that are relevant to its clientele in the business ecosystem.



According to the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ernest Koranteng, the company is indeed on course to making huge impact in 2023.



Dr. Ernest Koranteng, touching on the theme for the first anniversary of the consulting firm, had this to share:



"For us, it is one year of thankfulness to God, individuals, groups and organizations we have had the privilege of dealing with.



Particularly, to those who have trusted us and given us opportunities to work for them."



Dr. Koranteng further mentioned that "some institutions, individuals, groups and businesses have been good to us and even for those who didn’t treat us favourably, we consider that critical to our growth too. We can only get better as we mark a successful first year."



He revealed that The BAC Group has been consulting for clients across a wide range of industries including sports, media, telecom, politics and hospitality.



Some of The BAC Group’s clients include the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply, Sportive Avranches Football Academy, Berry Ladies Football Club, among several other groups and institutions.



"This strategic management consulting firm was established in January 2022 with the view of channeling the expertise, experiences and network of its founder and staff to creating value through solutions in the African business ecosystem.



All our activities are guided by relevant data science and it is the vision of the BAC Group to become a relevant player in the global consultancy business," he stated.



He went on to add that "The BAC Group is headquartered in Ghana with operations across West, East and Central Africa as well as parts of Europe and North America.



The consulting firm has interest across Business Advisory, Sports business, Events and promotions architecture, Media Production and Business facilitation."



One of its landmark events was The All-Star Game held in June 2022.



The event featured a star-studded football cast of Ghanaian international players led by Captain Andre Ayew and Ivory Coast and Barcelona midfielder, Frank Kessie, played at the Accra Sports stadium.



The game was organized as part of activities for the Black Stars to appreciate Ghanaian fans for their support throughout a difficult qualifying campaign towards the World Cup, Qatar 2022.