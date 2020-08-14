Business News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Tension in Koforidua as GUTA threatens Nigerian retail shop owners

Tension is mounting in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, between members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and Nigerians retailers.



Members of the Local Union are agitating over the influx of foreigners mostly Nigerians in retail business contrary to the laws of Ghana.



The local GUTA Chapter has therefore issued an ultimatum demanding the closure of all retail shops of the Nigerians by August 31, 2020, threatening to unleash thugs to forcefully eject the Nigerians from the local market if their calls are not heeded.



“We the mobile phone dealers Association are feeling the brunt of the illegal activities of these Nigerians on retailing and we cannot continue. We beg the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to close down their shops. We are appealing to him because they are collapsing our businesses, the Nigerians are everywhere” Francis Osei told Starr News



“The Nigerians are retailing here with impunity and nobody seems to care. We keep complaining but this time our leaders have assured us that by September 1 to 3rd, 2020 the Taskforce will be here to clampdown on them. We are by this waiting patiently. If they fail, we will unleash our thugs to eject these Nigerians from the retail market. We can’t wait for these people to collapse our Businesses if they want to trade they should supply their goods to Ghanaians to trade. We are not saying they should leave to their countries” Harry Blay alias China House, a member of local GUTA Chapter stated.



According to the local union, some Nigerians evacuated from troubled areas such as Accra and Kumasi have trooped to Koforidua retailing mostly in mobile phones and accessories affecting local businesses.



The angry GUTA Members expressed this sentiment Thursday in a meeting with the National Executives of GUTA



The President of GUTA Joseph Obeng urged the members to remain calm assuring that the Presidential Taskforce on Foreign Retail Trade will from September 1st to 3rd, 2020 begin an operation to clampdown on foreigners illegally trading in the Koforidua to sanitize the market to protect local businesses.



He said GUTA will not relent on its efforts to protect local business.

