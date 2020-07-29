Business News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Tension in Abossey Okai after leaders arrested for locking foreigners’ shops

Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in Accra

The Accra Regional Police Command on Tuesday night arrested the leadership and some members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association in Accra.



The arrest follows the decision by the Association to shut all retail shops belonging to foreigners in the enclave.



The operation to shut foreign retail businesses in the enclave began on Tuesday around 8pm and by 11pm, most of the executives and members had been arrested.



More than 100 retail shops belonging to foreigners were locked by the Association, whose leadership has vowed not to open them because they are engaged in retail business in contravention of the trade laws of Ghana.



Some of the members, especially the two co-chairmen, Siaw Ampadu and Clement Boateng, spent the night behind bars.



They were granted bail in the early hours of Wednesday.



The latest showdown is part of the Association’s plan to cripple foreign businesses in the country.



In an interview, Mr Siaw Ampadu told Onua TV that they started the operations on Tuesday night, around 8pm.



He said about hundred shops were closed during the night but moments after that police arrested some of their members and were sent to the regional police headquarters.



Mr. Siaw Ampadu said the leaders followed up to the police station and turned themselves in as leaders of the operation.



He explained that they were granted bail around midnight for further investigations.



Asked about their next action, Mr. Siaw Ampadu explained that the Association would hold a press conference on Wednesday, July 29, to state their final decision on the closure.

