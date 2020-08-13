Business News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Tension heighten at Tiptoe Lane over attempts to shut down foreign-owned retail shops

File photo of a closed shop

There have been scores of confrontation and immense tension at Tiptoe Lane at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra following a decision to close down retail shops owned by foreigners.



This follows the Presidential Committee on Retail Trade under the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s decision to clamp down foreign-owned shops in Accra from Thursday, August 13, 2020.



Meanwhile, the taskforce handling the exercise says the closure has become necessary following the refusal of these retailers to regularise their documents as directed by government according to a Citifmonline report.



But in a confrontation with the taskforce, some of the retailers stated that they had taken steps to regularise their documents.



“They haven’t given any reason why they are locking these shops. They said the Minister of Trade and Industry asked them to come there without a reason. Meanwhile, we’ve complied with all they’ve told us to do. Why would they lock the shops? Why can’t they verify if we’ve complied or not? Why are they only interested in locking the shops? They should check our documents,” a trader fumed.



Another, stating that they (foreigners) have gone through the appropriate procedures lamented, “They gave us an assessment from the Immigration. We went there with them. Some people have submitted their documents to the Immigration. Customs didn’t ask us to do anything. All the institutions that have asked us to do something, we have complied. I don’t know why they are locking the shops. They were supposed to come today to check the compliance. When they came, they didn’t ask us any questions. They just started locking the shops”.

