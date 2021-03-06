Business News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Fuaad Dodoo, Contributor

Tema to start LNG imports; to receive first cargo in weeks

The Tema LNG regasification terminal

The Tema Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal, will in the coming weeks receive its first import of LNG as it commences full operation by the end of March 2021.



The full operation of the LNG terminal according to S&P Global Platts, was confirmed by the project’s spokesperson as Shell the supplier, and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation the off-taker, decided and confirmed the delivery date for their first cargo to arrive at the terminal.



The Tema LNG terminal is made up of a dedicated floating regasification unit (FRU), built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding, and a separate floating LNG storage (FSU).



It has the capacity to receive, re-gasify, store, and deliver around 1.7 million tonnes of LNG a year, about 30 percent of Ghana’s general capacity.



The long-term supply deal between Royal Dutch Shell and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation will see Spanish LNG terminal operator Reganosa, run and maintain the terminal and the associated 6-km gas pipeline for 12 years and then transfer operatorship to the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.



The Tema LNG, backed by Helios Investment Partners and Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), is the first offshore LNG receiving terminal in sub-Saharan Africa. The terminal will employ the innovative combination of the FRU twinned with an existing LNG carrier to receive, store and regasify LNG.



This system provides Ghana with all the functionality of a large-scale FRU-terminal, but with added flexibility, allowing it to respond to rapidly increasing domestic gas demand with a cleaner and more affordable energy solution.



The Tema LNG terminal aims to meet Ghana’s growing energy demand through an innovative yet cost-efficient, reliable supply.