Tema motorway has become a death trap - GPRTU

Business News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) has issued a warning to drivers, particularly commercial drivers, regarding the deteriorating state of the Accra-Tema motorway, describing the same as a death trap.



It thus urged drivers to exercise caution while using it.



Samuel Kofi Amoah, the Greater Accra Regional Deputy Communication Director of GPRTU, expressed his concerns about the poor condition of the motorway during an interview with Class 91.3 FM's Ashaiman correspondent on June 30, 2023.



He stated that the road is in a state beyond repair and emphasised the need for drivers to be extra careful when traveling on it.



According to Mr Amoah, the motorway is riddled with potholes that pose a significant risk to drivers and have tragically claimed innocent lives.



He specifically mentioned the lack of street lights on the motorway, which further compounds the safety concerns, especially during nighttime journeys.



Mr Amoah called on the government to prioritize repair works on the motorway and address the existing issues to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers.



The GPRTU's warning serves as a reminder for all drivers to exercise caution and be aware of the challenging conditions on the Accra-Tema motorway.