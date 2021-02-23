Business News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: GNA

Tema Traders appeal to government for soft loans

Scores of Traders at a market - File photo

Scores of Traders at the Tema Community One Market on Monday appealed to the Government to support them with soft loans to help boost their trading activities.



The Traders in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema said the COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a serious impact on their trading activities while the high-interest rate from the banks was adding their woes.



Madam Dora Sarpong, a trader in second-hand shoes and bags, said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected their businesses due to the rising prices on items.



“It has affected and eroded our financial base. We took loans from the banks too; the interest is so high that they are unable to pay,” Madam Sarpong said.



She said some traders had closed their shops due to the inability to pay back the loans they took from the banks.



She said the Government should support them with soft loans, which they could pay back without any fear.