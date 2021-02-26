Business News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: GNA

Tema Banks upscale adherence to coronavirus protocols

The banks were ensuring strict enforcement of the coronavirus protocols

Scores of Banks in Tema Metropolis have upscaled the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols ascribe by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service.



A visit to some of the Banks by the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Wednesday revealed that Banks in Community 1, including Zenith, Standard Chartered, and Ghana Commercial Banks are strict in the enforcement of the preventive protocols to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.



At the Standard Chartered Bank GNA-Tema observed that to enforce the social distancing protocols chairs had been arranged outside the banking hall where customers wait for their turn before being allowed into the hall.



According to an official of the bank, the arrangement was to reduce the number of customers inside the Banking Hall at all times.



Private Security personnel have been assigned to ensure that all the customers follow due process per the COVID-19 safety protocols.

As part of the arrangement, the security personnel would signal and guide customers to a veronica bucket for the handwashing protocols.



The Tema Banks despite the strict measures are also enforcing the “No Nose Mask, No Entre,” directives, where customers without facial masks were denied access to the Hall, or in some cases, the security personnel will give the customer one.



At the Zenith and GCB Banks in addition to the social distancing protocols security personnel ensured that customers go through hand washing, hand sanitizing, and temperature checking.



The recent surge in the new COVID-19 variant has put the country on red alert to ensure that everyone joins the fight to stop the spread.