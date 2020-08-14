Business News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Tema-Akosombo railway project progresses despite coronavirus pandemic

The Tema-Akosombo railway project is progressing steadily with 70 percent of construction works done

The Tema-Akosombo railway project is progressing steadily with 70 percent of construction works done according to the Ghana Railways Development Company.



Out of the 97.625 Kilometer railway line expected to be completed by July 2021, 93 Kilometers of formation just below the subgrade level has been done, 65 kilometers of Skelton Tracks have been laid and 138 out of 156 structure culverts and bridges have been completed.



In addition, 200,000 steel-reinforced concrete sleepers – produced in the country, have been cast with many others being produced.



On the Volta Lake, where a 300-metre rail bridge at Ogoli near Juapong in the North Tongu District is currently under construction, some 18 out of 30 pile foundations have been completed and a few others are being worked on.



The railway project is part of the Tema-Mpakadan railway under the Ghana-Burkina interconnectivity railways project which is being constructed by AFCONS Infrastructure Limited, an Indian construction company.



Maame Yaa Agyaa Ayensu, Corporate Affairs Manager, Ghana Railway Development Authority, said the project which was anticipated to be completed by close of August 2020 has had to be delayed as a result of some unexpected challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic which affected some 82 workers of the construction company.



She said the encroachment of Railway Company lands was a major challenge, adding that appropriate compensations had been duly paid to affected landowners.



The Railway Redevelopment Project is a mix of 70 percent freight and 30 percent passenger and would go a long way to accelerate the country’s socio-economic growth.



As part of the 30 percent of the project still to be completed, some stations would be constructed, including a freight terminal at Tema Harbour to facilitate the transportation of goods inland.



Mr Gupta Asim, Head of Legal, AFCONS Infrastructure Limited, said with the progress of work so far, the project would be completed in March next years, four months ahead of the originally scheduled date.

