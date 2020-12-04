Business News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Telcos working to ensure quality network service on Election Day

CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Mr Kenneth Ashigbey

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has announced that its members are taking the necessary steps and measures to provide resilient network quality across the country as the nation heads to the polls on 7th December 2020 and the festive season.



The assurance from the Industry Association follows individual network audit assessments undertaken by its members.



A statement signed by the CEO of the Chamber Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey on Friday, December 4 said the outcome of the audits has led to numerous deployments and actions to ensure a stable network across all areas with potential mass gatherings.



“The industry is also partnering with law enforcement agencies to facilitate patrol of fibre infrastructure routes across the country. Similarly, the Chamber, through the National Engineering Coordinating Team (NECT), is engaging the Road Agencies to suspend all construction works around routes where critical utility infrastructure exists for the next two (2) weeks to safeguard the country from potential network disruptions.



Dr. Ing. Ashigbey CEO said ‘these collaborations are to cement our efforts towards building a resilient network to support and augment Ghana’s electoral process. We have in place secure and resilient systems to aid the seamless transmission of data and we are fully committed to the process, providing transparency to all our stakeholders to build upon the trust from previous years.”



Beyond the elections, he added “the industry will implement other critical interventions to support the Yuletide season. Customers are entreated to make use of the 24/7 digital channels, 24hr call centre routes, as well as round-the-clock service centres which will operate extra hours to support general customer care experience.



“Finally, we would like to state that the mobile industry is committed to strict adherence of all its license obligations and so we will be working closely with our Regulator, the National Communications Authority (NCA) during this unique period. We entreat the public to stay safe and continue to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.”

