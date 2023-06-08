Telcos, BoG collaborating to retrieve locked funds on MoMo accounts – Ursula

Business News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has disclosed that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are working with the Bank of Ghana to facilitate the retrieval of funds for individuals whose monies are locked up in mobile money accounts.



This follows the deactivation of some eight million SIM cards for non-registration with the Ghana Card.



In an update provided in Parliament on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful explained that while these subscribers cannot conduct transactions using their deactivated SIMs, the funds locked in their mobile money accounts will be recovered through the necessary procedures.



She told parliamentarians that: “We continue to encourage the National Identification Authority (NIA) to assist people to acquire their Ghana Card. We have also been made aware of the difficulties facing subscribers in accessing their funds on their mobile money wallets.



“These subscribers will not be able to transact money mobile-related activities, however, we are working with the Bank of Ghana to ensure that these subscribers are able to retrieve funds upon the presentation of a valid ID and going through the required processes.”



She also said her office will engage the Clark's office to complete the registration process for the reactivation of the Speaker of Parliament’s official SIM card.



The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation further said over 28 million SIM cards have been successfully registered since the exercise commenced.



The Minority, however, raised several concerns over the blocking of SIM cards of persons who do not have the Ghana Card at no fault of theirs.