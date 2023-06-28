Technology crucial for Africa's increasing demand for energy - Herbert Krapa

Business News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Energy, Herbert Krapa, has underscored technology as the answer to Africa’s speedily growing demand for energy.



He noted that efficient, reliable, resilient and affordable technology is required to grow energy systems in Africa in order to meet the increasing demand for energy.



“Demand for energy in Africa is rising and will continue to rise, and if energy systems in Africa will grow to meet this rapidly growing demand, technology is the answer. Technology that is efficient, reliable, resilient and affordable is the answer,” he said.



Re-echoing the significance of technology in revamping the energy sector in Africa, he mentioned that the continent lacks the industrial base required to drive large-scale energy consumption at the cheapest prices, “yet aspires to achieve wealth and health as seen in the developed countries”.



Delivering his keynote address at the media launch of the 2023 Africa Energy Technology Conference, he indicated that apart from technology, Africa also lacks infrastructure to electrify or convert buildings, transport and industry to green energy.



Turning his attention to energy access within the continent, Mr. Krapa said 600 million people lack access to electricity, representing three-quarters of the total number of the world’s people who do not have access to electricity.



He described Africa’s inaccessibility to energy as its greatest obstacle to social and economic development, adding that: “In as many as 30 countries in Africa, recurrent electricity outages and load shedding are the norm”.



Similarly, the deputy Director of Power in Charge of Renewable and Nuclear at the Ministry of Energy, Dr. Robert Sogbadji, while noting that technology and its sustainability is key in energy transition, said the continent lacks the needed financial resources.



In view of the afore-mentioned, he said the conference, under the theme ‘Africa at the Forefront of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a just Energy Transition’, seeks to ensure that the continent produces home-grown technologies that are able to address the rising demand for energy in a sustainable manner.



Dr. Sogbadji is optimistic that with home-grown solutions and adoption of other technologies, Africa can transition in a way that “will not affect the economy of various countries, taking into consideration energy security and poverty”.



Founder and President of Africa Energy Technology Centre, Emelia Akumah, said the conference will be a testament to Africa’s shared commitment toward achieving the goal of an energy future that leaves no one behind, and uplifts communities that drive economic growth and sustainable development across the continent.



She, therefore, urged all and sundry to seize the moments to harness Africa’s collective expertise and work hand in hand to create a lasting change.



“Together, we can take the way forward for a just transition that empowers our people, protects the environment, and builds a future that we can all be proud of,” she added.



President Akufo-Addo will open the maiden edition of the conference scheduled to take place in Accra from August 8 to 10, 2023 under the theme ‘Africa at the Forefront of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a Just Energy Transition’.



The conference is being organised by the Africa Energy Technology Centre (AETC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy, and will converge industry leaders, visionaries, innovators across Africa and beyond to explore cutting-edge technologies, discuss policy frameworks and address the challenges that lie ahead.