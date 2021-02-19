Business News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Taxi drivers engaged on Taxi tourism

Abeiku Aggrey Santana

Destination management consultant and the Managing Director of Kaya Tours Ghana, Abeiku Aggrey Santana over the week engaged commercial drivers across the country and gave them the knowledge they need to run their business as tourism taxi commercial drivers.



Abeiku who believes that taxi drivers are the best tourism ambassadors and need to be educated said that it is essential to strengthen the link between commercial drivers and Tourism Marketing and Operations so that it enhances the quality of service provided to the tourists at their destination.



Together with his team, they registered over 500 taxi drivers during the educational tour and entertained them with the presence of some celebrities.



According to Abeiku Santana, “Taxi drivers and other commercial vehicle operators can contribute to the growth of tourism in Ghana significantly if they are well informed on the role to play”.



“The work of a taxi driver becomes very essential to tourists when they can give support to them in locating areas and attractions that will make their stay at their destination a wonderful one”, he told Attractivemustapha.com.



The Managing Director of Kaya Tours Ghana, urged the Government Tourism Implementation and monitoring agencies as well as Destination Management Companies and Attraction Managers to effectively engage commercial drivers in the marketing drive of tourism.



