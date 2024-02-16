Tax reliefs will be swiftly implemented – Finance Minister assures

Business News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has declared that tax reliefs in the 2024 budget will be implemented faster as he is committed to providing relief to protect the poor from economic hardships brought about as a result of economic challenges.



He noted that policies targeted at insulating the poor from the harshness of the economy will be fully implemented as provided for in the 2024 budget.



Dr Amin Adam, an Energy and Petroleum Policy Expert, gave the assurance in an interview with Citi FM on the Citi Breakfast Show today (Thursday, February 15), assuring that Ghana’s programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which seeks to help the country resolve its balance of payment challenges, will continue without any tampering.



“We will make sure that we move faster to implement the tax reliefs that were made in the budget and I am going to make sure the poor are insulated….It is important to note that we are under an IMF programme and I want to assure the IMF and the business community that I will ensure that the programme remains on track. I will work to ensure that the programme does not suffer,” he said.



Dr Amin Adam, who was previously the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, is expected to strengthen Ghana’s economy and restore it to the path of growth.