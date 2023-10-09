Tax evasion: GRA chases non-compliant businesses

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head of the Accra Central Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Assistant Commissioner Joseph Annan, has said there is a loophole in the tax system and efforts have been put in place to close that gap.



According to him, it has come to bear through the ongoing Value Added Tax (VAT) enforcement exercise in Accra that many businesses were violating the tax law.



He said those who have registered were either not issuing VAT invoices or were engaged in selective issuance of VAT invoices.



He stated that more compliance checks would be carried out by the revenue collection authority to compel defaulters to pay their taxes and bring them to book.



Speaking to journalists in Accra after one of the enforcement exercises, Assistant Commissioner Joseph Annan said, “What it means is that, we have to do a lot more compliance checks.



“Businesses operating in the country that have failed to register with the authority or comply with tax laws will be compelled to do the right thing,” he stated.



Since June this year, the Ghana Revenue Authority stepped up its tax compliance and enforcement efforts in a bid to meet its target of collecting GH¢106 billion.



The target represents a year-on-year growth of 40 per cent.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



