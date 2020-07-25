Business News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: GNA

Tax Justice Coalition advocates gender consideration in coronavirus support scheme

Logo of Tax Justice Coalition-Ghana

The Tax Justice Coalition-Ghana has urged the government to prioritize gender considerations in the social and economic interventions aimed to cushion the public from the effects of COVID-19.



According to the Coalition, it was important for the government to undertake deliberate actions to moderate the sufferings of women, who were badly hit by the hardship and inconveniences associated with COVID-19.



The Coalition raised these issues as part of its engagement with some media houses in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis to garner support on the matter.



A Member of the Tax Justice Coalition-Ghana, Mr. Marlvin-James Dadzie, lauded the government for the free three months of water and electricity supply to Ghanaians, adding that such a move would have significant impact on women.



The Coalition stressed the need to ensure gender balance in the distribution of the GH¢ 600 million stimulus package to micro, small and medium scale enterprises which the government is rolling out as part of efforts to save businesses from the effects of COVID-19.



The Coalition, which is an advocate of equitable and just tax system, also urged beneficiaries of the stimulus package to put the resources into good use to enable them pay back the money to the government.



Other members of the Coalition, Mr. Obrempong Yaw Ampofo, Mr. Charles Forson and Mr. David Arthur, stressed the need for the public to honour their tax obligations while urging the government to continue with its social interventions during this CoVID-19 period.



The Coalition's media engagement was supported by Action Aid Ghana and the Christian Aid.





