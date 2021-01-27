Business News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tap into expertise of Ghanaian contractors – GhCC to ministers

Finance Minister-nominee Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries has sent congratulatory messages to minister-nominees whose sectors undertake major constructions works in the country.



In a press statement issued on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, GhCCI welcomed the appointees and assured to work fruitfully with them to ensure the development of the construction industry.



The nominees include Ken Ofori-Atta of Ministry of Finance; Kwadwo Amoako-Atta, Ministry of Roads and Highways; and Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Ministry of Energy and others.



The group while wishing the nominees well in their vetting proposed, if cleared by Parliament, the ministers should make use of local construction companies a key part of their administrations.



It urged the ministers to reintroduce the Mobilization Payment system for construction works in the country.



It further encouraged the ministers to ensure that the state does not overpay for projects by adhering to the dictates of contracts they sign with local companies.



Below is the statement:







