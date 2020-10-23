Business News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Tanker drivers call off strike after 24 hours

The petroleum tanker drivers held a press conference on Monday, October 19, 2020

A sit-down strike declared by petroleum tanker drivers has been called off after just 24 hours.



According to reports, the drivers resumed operation on Friday, October 23, 2020, after meeting the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



Citi News reports that the grievances of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union were resolved at that meeting.



After a press conference on Monday, October 19, 2020, to publicise their grievances, they carried through a threat to strike on Thursday.



Their grievances include police harassment at checkpoints and the failure of the National Petroleum Authority to abide by an MoU signed in 2017 on condition of service for tanker drivers and their mates.



All five grievances of the petroleum tanker drivers are as follows:



1. National Petroleum Authority (NPA) should approve the 86 Gas filling station outlets which have their permits;



2. Police harassment at checkpoints and barriers instructed by NPA UPPF Coordinator Mr Samuel Asare-Bediako ceased with immediate effect;



3. Non-compliance of transit losses and refusal of the depot operators to abide by the at 20oC loading temperatures;



4. Non-compliance of 2017 memorandum of understanding (M.O.U.) signed by stakeholders on drivers and mates condition of service; and



5. Benefit of COVID-19 fund to essential or frontline workers.



Petroleum tanker drivers play the essential role of hauling and distributing petroleum products across the country.





