Tanink Group becomes franchise holders of DongFeng variants in Ghanaian

Business News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Tanink Group of Companies, franchise holders in luxury and durable cars has introduced three brands of DongFeng variants into the Ghanaian market.

The DongFeng Cubic Tipper Trucks, the DongFeng Cargo Drop Side and the DongFeng Cargo closing box are tailored toward providing efficient transport and logistical support services to construction companies, estate developers, mining and petroleum operators and many other allied industries.



The trucks come at a time when many Ghanaians are demanding better roads, durable bridges and many other quality infrastructural development, which can only happen with durable, reliable, and cost-efficient transport and logistical services in place.



The Tanink Group will now become the exclusive dealers in the DongFeng line of vehicles in Ghana which is built from China and recognised as a leader in the truck industry.



Speaking at the launch of the trucks, a contractor and Managing Director of Asabea Engineering Company, Mr Ofori Larbi, told journalists the partnership between Tanink Group of companies and DongFeng could not have come at a better time.



“With the experience, I have in road construction, DongFeng is one of the top Chinese trucks. Unfortunately, they didn’t have a strong dealer like Tanink. I am very happy today that Tanink has taken the agency of DongFeng and I know the trucks will soon go nationwide like other trucks in Ghana,” he stated.









A client of Tanink, renowned for building quality bridges across the country, Mr. Larbi was full of satisfaction after he and journalists were taken on a tour of the showroom to inspect the features of the DongFeng line of vehicles on display.



Attesting to the ruggedness and comfortability of the DongFeng trucks, Mr Larbi said the trucks are durable with a lower maintenance cost. “Some time ago, I call [these] DongFeng trucks as ‘monkey no fine’ but it does the job best. However, today I have seen a massive change in terms of luxury, which means they have added comfortability to the ruggedness of this new DongFeng,” he added.



Head of Sales at the Tanink, Rebecca Ayeh told journalists the new DongFeng variants are built for the Ghanaian terrain and with the specific needs of the Tanink customers in mind.



Robust but luxurious, Rebecca Ayeh said the new brands of DongFeng combine ruggedness with comfortability, thanks to the sleeper bed built in a safe compartment of the vehicle for resting by drivers.



“These trucks, with a 12.4L Turbo Charge Engine and a 750L tank capacity,” are built for speed and with an impressive fuel economy for the client, she added.







The quality notwithstanding, Rebecca Ayeh said the trucks come at very competitive prices with an impressive payment plan.



“At Tanink, we don't just supply quality trucks, but we are committed to long-term customer satisfaction. Our dedicated and responsive after-sales team is ready to intervene to solve any apparent problems that come with using the trucks,” she assured.



Incorporated in 1998 and with an enviable record in providing comfort, luxury and affordability on Ghana’s roads Rebecca Ayeh said “our goal at Tanink is to improve customers’ profitability, with value for money and productivity.”