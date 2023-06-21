Tamale Aboabo Timber Market land earmarked for redevelopment — Lands Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: GNA

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has informed Parliament that the Government has earmarked the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market land for re-development.



The Minister made the disclosure on Tuesday on the floor of the House in his response to a question by Mr Suhuyini Alhassan Sayibu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North.



The MP asked the Minister whether the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market had been sold to a private developer and also earmarked for demolition.



“Mr Speaker, the Tamale Aboabo Timber Market, measuring approximately seven acres, falls with(in) a public land situates and lying along the Tamale – Daboya main road,” the Minister said.



“This public land has been earmarked for redevelopment, in accordance with Government’s Urban Redevelopment Scheme, to redevelop underutilized public lands to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country and give a facelift to our cities.”



Mr Jinapor noted that as part of the re-development scheme, by a lease dated 15th December 2020, but taking effect from 29th August 2020, a portion of the land, measuring approximately one point three eight acres (1.38 acres) had been granted to Fatuh-Kareeban Company, for a term of 50 years.



He said the lessee was expected to develop the land for commercial purposes only, for the benefit of the people of Tamale and its environs.



He said to be able to commence with the redevelopment, the lessee must be granted vacant possession of the portion of the land granted; declaring that “this will require the removal of some structures within the area”.



“Mr Speaker, it is, however, important to add that this is not a demolishing exercise, as there are no permanent structures on the land.”



Adding that there were a number of kiosks or containers that might be affected by this exercise.



He said the Lands Commission and the lessee would work with those affected to ensure the exercise was undertaken smoothly.



He reiterated that the redevelopment was necessary to ensure efficient use of public lands for the benefit of the people of Ghana, while at the same time beautifying the nation’s cities.



Mr Jinapor said similar exercises were being undertaken in Accra, at the Aviation City, as well as Kumasi, Cape Coast and Takoradi.



“I want to call on the House, particularly the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, to support Government’s efforts at putting public lands to judicious and efficient use.