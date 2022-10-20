Takoradi port receives two ship loaders, eco hopper at dry bulk terminal

Business News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

MV Fair Partner, a heavy lift ship, has arrived at the port of Takoradi from Dubai with two ship loaders and an eco-hopper.



The ship loader and the eco-hopper are the final components to complete the full installation and automation of the newly constructed Dry Bulk Terminal Conveyor System at the port.



The completion of the conveyer system automation at the Port of Takoradi is meant to greatly enhance dry bulk cargo (Manganese, Bauxite and Clinker) exports and imports handling operations at Ghana’s premier commercial sea port.



Dr. Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Port of Takoradi, explained to the B&FT that the significance of the two ship loaders and eco hopper is that, with a discharge capacity of 2500 metric tonnes per hour (MT/hour), the new conveyer system at Port of Takoradi Dry Bulk Terminal can load a total of up to 120,000 tonnes of bauxite and manganese in 48 hours.



This, he noted, is a remarkable improvement over the current manual grab system, with loading rate of approximately 8000 MT/24hrs.



The installation of the eco-hopper, according to him, will also reduce dust and other pollutant emissions, making operations at the port environmentally-friendly.



Capt. Richmond James Quayson, Harbour Master at the Port of Takoradi, who supervised the berthing of the vessel carrying the equipment, stated that the automation of the conveyer system positions the 16m deep and 800m long dry bulk terminal to receive capsize vessels.



He mentioned that the improved turnaround time for operations will enhance ship turnaround time at the quay as well as reduce ship waiting time at anchorage.



Capt. Ebenezer Afadzi, Director of Port, Takoradi, lauded the shareholders, management and staff of GPHA for the feat chalked.



He gave the assurance that Port of Takoradi will efficiently run the newly installed equipment at the Dry Bulk Terminal for the benefit of GPHA in general, and Ghana as a whole.



About the dry bulk



The construction of the dry bulk conveyor system and installation of the ship loaders and eco hopper are part of the second phase of the Dry Bulk Terminal Project, solely owned and operated by GPHA.



Other aspects of the second phase include an administrative block, a workshop, switching station, substations, complete pavement of the terminal, and access road to the terminal. In the first phase, an 800m quay wall was constructed with berth pockets dredged to minus 16meters chart datum ‘16 metres deep’.



The off-loading of the two ship loaders and the eco hopper will take up to four days while their installation and testing after that will take up to four weeks.