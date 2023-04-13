Takoradi Port receives three cruise ships under one month

Business News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: Eye on Port

Only in the month of March 2023, three cruise ships with a total of 3,790 passengers on board called the Port of Takoradi.



The vessels include the 285m-long Zuiderdam which arrived on March 25 with 2,272 passengers on board. It is the largest cruise ship to call the port.



Preceding the Zuiderdam’s call, was the Azamara Journey which was called the Port on March 14 with 694 passengers, followed by the Insignia which arrived on March 23 with 824 passengers.



It is the first time in the Port’s history to record cruise vessel calls in such quick succession.



Until recently, the Port was observing a two-year break for passenger's vessels since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 which caused the Ghana Tourism Authority to place a moratorium on such vessels.