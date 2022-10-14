Take advantage of AfCFTA – Mahama urges African countries

Business News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has urged all African countries to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



He stated that partaking in the free trade area will help develop their economies, as well as, stay competitive on the market; both locally and internationally.



Speaking at a virtual forum on Thursday, October 13, 2022, John Dramani Mahama said, “We must advantage of AfCFTA, grow our values and get ready for increased international trade."



Meanwhile, Ghana, Egpyt, Cameroon, Mauritius, Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya are the 7 countries participating in AfCFTA.



The products traded include ceramic tiles, car batteries, pharmaceuticals, palm kernel oil, coffee, rubber, tea, components for air conditioners, among others.



AfCFTA was introduced in 2018 with the aim of creating a single market for Africa, as well as, ensuring the free movement of goods and services on the continent.



This free movement of goods and services will help expand Intra-African trade.



This implies that goods will be sold at a relatively cheaper price because of the increase in production which will, in turn, create both direct and indirect jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



The free trade area also provides traders and importers an opportunity to stay competitive.



Businesses when conducted in a free and safe environment will help reduce poverty in member states as well as create sustainable development.





ESA/FNOQ