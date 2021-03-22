Take action against British Airways for changing Accra-London-Accra route - Minority to govt

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The Minority in Parliament is calling on the government to take action against British Airways.



This follows a decision by the airline to switch the London-Accra-London route.



Speaking to the Parliamentary Press Corps on Monday, 22 March 2021, Minority spokesperson on Transport, Kwame Agbodza stated: “I’m using this opportunity to draw the attention of the government that British Airways is showing bad faith towards you, they don’t respect the relationship you have.”



He attributed the action of the airline to the monopoly it enjoys as the only airline flying directly from Accra to London.



“Simply because British Airways has got a monopoly by being the only airline that flies from Accra to London. Imagine we had the capacity and tell them, originate your flight from Tamale or Ho.



“We shall see how it goes and I think that the fact that they’re a giant doesn’t mean that they should treat us that way. We’re a sovereign, country, when you have this kind of situation, you use diplomatic channels to address it. You don’t unilaterally take decisions which is detrimental to Ghanaian customers and others.”



The Minority spokesperson on Transport noted that the airline must treat Ghanaians with respect as the Accra route is quite profitable.



“British Airways must understand, they need us. They are not flying empty to Ghana, their flights are probably the most profitable route in the sub-region. The Accra route is a profitable one, they’re not making losses on our routes so there’s no reason for them to treat us this way. They should treat us with respect. Something must be done to let British Airways know that they cannot take us for granted,” he said.



He, therefore, encouraged the government to take the necessary action that they propose as the minority will support them.



Last year, a memo from the Aviation Ministry said the airline had already made its decision known without much explanation.



This means for Ghanaian travellers to the UK, all London-Accra-London bound BA flights will originate and terminate at the London Gatwick Airport.



The government was against the move and indicated it would take action against British Airways.



