Tackling climate crisis: New analysis shows Accra and world's major cities on track

54 cities, including Accra, representing more than 200 million residents, are on track to help keep global heating below 1.5°C and tackle the climate crisis, per C40 analysis.



C40 research reveals that city efforts could avert at least 1.9 gigatonnes of GHG emissions between 2020 and 2030, equivalent to half the annual emissions of the European Union.



C40 Cities released new analysis of climate action plans from 54 cities confirming they will deliver their fair share of greenhouse gas emission reductions to keep global temperatures to the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement - the level that scientists agree is needed to tackle the global climate crisis.



The analysis includes reviews of comprehensive new plans from 14 cities - Montreal; Vancouver; Buenos Aires; Curitiba; Guadalajara; Medellin; Rio de Janeiro; Salvador; São Paulo; Mexico City; Milan; Lisbon; Dakar and Johannesburg. The data confirms that when fully implemented, these climate action plans will protect residents, create jobs, address inequalities, and tackle the global climate crisis.



C40’s research reveals that efforts by these world leading cities will prevent at least 1.9 gigatonnes of GHG emissions from being released into the atmosphere between 2020 and 2030, equivalent to half the combined annual emissions of the EU’s 27 member states.



The new analysis was presented today by Mark Watts, C40’s Executive Director, at a landmark event hosted by Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, to mark five years since the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement.



Cities with climate action plans reviewed by C40’s Deadline 2020 programme and confirmed as having science-based targets consistent with the Paris Agreement goals include:



Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, New York City, Portland, Seattle & Washington D.C., USA; Vancouver & Montreal Canada; Mexico City & Guadalajara, Mexico; Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador & São Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Medellin, Colombia; Melbourne, Australia; Stockholm, Sweden; Oslo, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; Barcelona, Spain; Paris, France; London, UK; Amsterdam & Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Milan, Italy; Lisbon; Portugal; Accra, Ghana; Durban & Johannesburg, South Africa; and Dakar, Senegal.

