TV signals to be cut if broadcasters do not pay for Digital Terrestrial TV platform - Ursula

Tuesday, 12 December 2023

The Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said the government can no longer pay for the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform therefore television signals may be cut if broadcasters fail to pay.



She told parliament on December 11, 2023, that broadcasters currently do not pay for the platform, which has become costly to the government.



“None of the broadcasters on the DTT platform pay for using it as I speak and this situation cannot continue in our current economic state.



She added “GIBA is not a broadcaster hosted on this platform. So I don't know in which capacity they would be acting. They have constituent members who are broadcasters on the DTT platform but none of them have paid a pesewa to date for being hosted on the platform so it is not correct any member being hosted on the platform has paid for it,” she said.



Ursula added, “Government says it cannot continue to pay for it so if they do not pay for it, unfortunately, we may find ourselves in a situation where we cannot receive TV broadcast signals because the platform will be shut down for non-payment of the operational expenses that it is incurring.”



