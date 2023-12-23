TUC raises questions with Lithium Lease Agreement

Business News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

The Trades Union Congress, TUC, has raised concerns over the Lithium Lease Agreement between the government and Barari DV Ghana Limited.



The agreement discussed at the bi-annual General Council meeting sparked calls for a fundamental change in the country’s mining laws and resource management. The TUC, alongside other stakeholders, expressed apprehensions about the Lithium Lease Agreement, which was signed in October 2023.





The Union suggested that the agreement, in its current form, mirrors the colonial concession model, raising doubts about the benefits Ghana derives from its abundant natural resources.



The TUC emphasized the need for a shift in the approach to natural resource management, citing the historical context of mining agreements dating back to the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation in 1897.



Despite improvements in fiscal terms compared to previous agreements, concerns were raised that the current fiscal regime might still fall short of maximizing the country’s benefits.



The TUC argued for a broader stakeholder consultation before any further actions are taken on the Lithium Lease Agreement. It called on the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources to halt the ratification processes and urged Parliament not to ratify the agreement in its current form.



The TUC emphasized the necessity for a more beneficial arrangement that would set a precedent for future agreements.