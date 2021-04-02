TOR rejects Woodfield’s allegations of fuel shortfall

Business News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) on Thursday rejected allegations from one of its clients; Woodfields Energy Resources Limited of a shortfall on its product volumes being held in the Refinery’s tanks.



This was contained in a statement signed by the Corporate and Public Affairs Manager of TOR and copied to the Ghana News Agency in response to some publications by Woodfields that, they are not indebted to TOR to the tune of $5,000,000 dollars, and raised issues with some shortfalls in their product they observed through their stock accounting records.



According to TOR, “It is instructive to note that at no point in the ongoing product material balance between TOR and Woodfields has any such shortfall been established”.



Management, therefore, stressed that they reject in no uncertain terms, “the erroneous impression being created by Woodfields that it has caused such a shortfall in their products in TOR tanks”.



The statement indicated that TOR values the professional relationship established with Woodfields and all its clients and would therefore not resort to ways that would jeopardize it.



It assured all customers of TOR of their commitment to deliver services to them with the highest standards.