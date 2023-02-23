TOR must be devoid of politics to operate efficiently - Steve Manteaw

Business News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

A policy analyst, Dr. Steve Manteaw, has lamented the interference of the government and politics in the operationalization of the Tema Oil Refinery.



According to him, the refinery has the capacity to alleviate the fuel pressures on the country currently.



Steve Manteaw strongly opined that managers of TOR should not be politically chosen or be based on political affiliations.



“Introduce operational efficiency and that is to say prevent political interferences in the affairs of the Tema Oil refinery. The managers should not be politically appointed. Let’s find a way of reducing government interference in the operation of the Tema Oil refinery,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Steve Manteaw also raised concerns over Ghana’s ability to produce oil competitively in the market the TOR’s current production capacity is about 45,000 metric tonnes daily whiles others produce about 100, 000 metric tonnes daily.



The analyst recommended however that in a bid to solve the country’s oil issues, which involves transporting oil to other refineries outside Ghana and transporting the finished product back at a higher cost, it is prudent to revive TOR.



TOR’s current capacity he said does not allow it to “enjoy the economies of scale.”



Dr. Manteaw also intimated that reviving TOR will help create employment for Ghanaians.



