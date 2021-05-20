TOR facing huge brain drain if redundancy issues are not addressed - Energy Consultant

Business News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Ghana's foremost oil refinery, the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) risks a huge brain drain over its continuous redundancy in operations, an energy consultant, Dr Yussif Sulemana has stressed.



According to him, the current state of the refinery if not quickly addressed, may soon lead to a human capital deficit which might collapse the institution.



Yussif Sulemana in an interaction with Citi Business News monitored by GhanaWeb pointed out that recent redundancy issues of TOR have compelled many of its skilled workers to seek further avenues.



“In fact, it is already happening, we have a huge brain drain in most of our institutions and TOR is an example. So many qualified and competent people have left TOR over the last decade,” Sulemana said.



“If TOR was on its feet, to be efficient they would have to employ, and probably they would want to employ but the atmosphere and the environment are not rife. How do you employ people when the infrastructure is not running or is not running profitably?” he quizzed.



The refinery has over the years been plagued with numerous operational and managerial setbacks. The most recent being agitation by union workers who demanded the dissolution of the board.



The workers said the board and its management have shown little commitment to the refinery's operations lack a sense of urgency in improving the fortunes of the institution.