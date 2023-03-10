TECNO SPARK 10 Series: The ultimate high-performance selfie smartphone

Business News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: TECNO

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with a comprehensive portfolio on the Ghanaian market has launched its brand-new SPARK 10 series, marking a new era in selfie smartphones; fulfilling the needs of all selfie lovers whilst combining superior performance and with sleek and trendy designs.



Consumers can purchase the new TECNO SPARK 10 series at the Recommended Retail Prices (RRP) of GHS 2,100 and GHS 1,830 and enjoy FREE 2GB MTN DATA monthly for 6 months as well as amazing freebies.



Geared up to elevate the performance in all aspects. The SPARK 10 series features a striking, unprecedented design featuring a starry glass back panel that is glossy, smooth, comfortable to hold, and natural to the skin, giving it a premium look and comfortable feel.





All these flagship additions make the SPARK 10 series the ultimate high-performance smartphone in its mid-range price bracket.



Engineered for selfie fanatics, the SPARK 10 Pro has a 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera and an increased pixel sensitivity area of 400%, which allows the camera to capture great details with even greater clarity.



The camera technology is also equipped with dual soft lights on both the front and rear cameras that provides just the right amount of flash and an adjustable soft light intensity to capture the perfect selfie.







Advanced with a 50MP AI camera, the SPARK 10 series captures natural shots that are fully adapted to skin tones. Together with the Intelligent Beauty Mode, SPARK 10 Series delivers flawless and simply stunning portrait photos.



The new SPARK 10 Pro improves the performance of night photography, making every frame and picture clearer.



With the Memory Fusion technology, the RAM capacity of the whole SPARK 10 series is increased up to 16G, and the SPARK 10 Pro even boasts up to 256GB ROM and 16GB RAM (8GB extended RAM). Such huge memory ensures more apps run at a much faster rate, bringing the smoothest user experience in the history of the SPARK model.



For Creators and Gamers, the SPARK 10 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor with optimized performance that features two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating up to 2GHz, enabling quick responsive reactions.



Equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 and supercharged by the GameTurbo Algorithm from TECNO, the SPARK 10 Pro estimates lags and intelligently improves operational smoothness, providing an unmatched gaming and entertainment experience.



Additionally, the 6.8" FHD optimally-sized large screen expands the user experience, combined with the ultra-high resolution display and DCI-P3 color, these gamuts together build an immersive theatrical visual experience on the TECNO SPARK 10 Pro.



The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast-charging capability, bringing a long-lasting battery life that keeps the device powered up even under heavy use. The TECNO SPARK 10 Pro uplifts user experience in software with the impeccable Android 13 HiOS 12.6.



The TECNO SPARK 10 series is a top choice not just for selfie-snappers, but also vloggers and gamers. With its versatility, affordability, and additional premium features, this device is not to be missed!



Be part of the early birds to own the latest TECNO SPARK 10 series. Purchase from any accredited TECNO shop nationwide. Click here for Accredited TECNO stores.