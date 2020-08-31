Press Releases of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: TCL Ghana

TCL QLED android TV and RAY•DANZ soundbar win two EISA awards for best buy tv and best buy soundbar 2020-2021

TCL QLED Android TV C815 - Best Buy TV 2020-2021

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company who has launched assorted QLED TVs in 2020, has won two prominent awards from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) with its QLED TV C815 Series picking up the ‘Best Buy TV – 2020-2021’ and its RAY•DANZ soundbar winning ‘Best Buy Soundbar – 2020-2021’.



TCL QLED Android TV C815 - Best Buy TV 2020-2021



C815 was launched in Europe in May 2020, combining an ultra slim design with 4K HDR premium Quantum Dot picture quality for life-like and sharper pictures. With this new series, extreme performance meets breathtaking elegance in a perfect harmony.



“C815 has 4K large screen with an assured picture performance. Its Quantum Dot panel is used for wide colour delivery, while edge LED illumination and the TV’s efficient processing ensure HDR sources have dramatic contrast. Audio from the Dolby Atmos-compatible integrated 2.1 speaker system is a punchy accompaniment, and TCL’s commitment to usability also impresses – Android TV makes content selection a breeze, and hands-free voice control invites owners to get talking. “EISA judges said.



TCL RAY•DANZ soundbar - Best Buy Soundbar 2020-2021



TCL’s RAY•DANZ soundbar, launched in March 2020 in Europe, delivers a truly immersive Dolby Atmos home entertainment experience. It features uniquely rearward angled speakers that beam sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units, directing sound outward in a wide pattern with a much larger soundstage than other soundbars of similar price on the market.



EISA judges commented, “TCL’s TS9030 soundbar offers a crowd-pleasing mix of affordability, usability and performance. Dolby Atmos-compatible, with Google Home multiroom support and a wireless subwoofer connection, it uses the company’s RAY•DANZ acoustic lens technology to optimize playback from its driver array.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.