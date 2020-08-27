Business News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: TCL Ghana

TCL Ghana introduces the P715 hands-free voice control tvs on Falaa Friday

4K HDR TV

TCL has introduced its new 4K HDR TV lineup in Ghana - the P715. The TV runs on the Android TV platform, bringing with it access to the Google Play Store and support for popular streaming services.



The screen size options of the TCL P715 range from 43-inches and go up to 65-inches with the price ranging between ¢2500 to ¢6000.



The TVs also support Chromecast built-in and come with hands-free voice control. Thanks to the far-field voice recognition, users can control the TV without hunting for the remote control, by simply using their voice.



Thanks to the Android TV platform, users can also control their smart home appliances that are compatible with the Google Assistant using the TV.



The TV also supports HDR 10. It also boasts of “Rich Color Expansion algorithm which can improve the display effect of the low colour display to high colour display when playing videos and natural pictures.



The TV also boasts of Micro Dimming, 4K upscaling and support for Dolby Audio. In addition to the remote control, users will be able to use the MagiConnect app on their smartphone to control the features of the TV.



Users will also be able to take screenshots and share them on social media, cast content to the TV and vice versa, making it possible for users to cast video and audio from the TV to the smartphone.



The app will also let you control basic TV functions and use the smartphone as a keyboard, in case you need to type in text on the TV. We know how annoying typing in a password on the TV can be using the remote control.



TLC 4K HDR android specifications and features

The TV also boasts of TCL Contents Channel. The TCL Contents Channel’s interface is designed in a waterfall, continuous stream layout aggregating massive local and international content, feeding endless personalized recommendations to viewers – including movies, TV shows, games, and apps.”

The P715 series is available at mouth watering discounts this Falaa Friday 28th August 2020.



TCL is offering Nationwide delivery. Consumers can visit www.tclghana.com for a complete list of offers from TCL and to place an order or call 0202698398 / 0546257983/ 0596913298 for enquiries.



TCL has branches in Accra opposite Melcom Plus in the North Industrial Area, Darkuman Junction adjacent to TECNO, Lapaz near the main traffic light. In Kumasi, TCL is opposite Odike Ventures in the BestPoint Building Adum, In Takoradi TCL is located in the Market Circle adjacent to the post office.



In Tamale, TCL is located opposite the Forsmuel Shopping Center and in Ho, opposite the main lorry station. The brand can also be located in every Banana Electronic shop in all shopping malls





