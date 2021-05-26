TCL Falaa Friday

Advertorial of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: TCL Ghana

TCL, the fastest growing TV Brand in the world is giving shoppers this Friday 28th May another amazing opportunity to shop quality for less. In what it terms ‘Falaa Friday’, shoppers will have up to 50 percent off every TV, air-conditioner, phones and soundbars they purchase, with the 43” P715 Android Ai Hands- free voice control TV starting as low as ¢2,220. The best part is a FREE INSTALLATION package for all air-conditioners purchased.



Other products on sale this Friday are soundbars, smartphones, tablets, routers, and many more.



Shoppers are encouraged to visit all TCL shops nationwide to be part of this month’s edition of Falaa Friday and save cool cash. Shoppers can be a part of this once in a month offer in all TCL showrooms across the country.



Shopping is also available online at store.tclghana.com



In Accra, TCL is located at the North Industrial Area opposite Melcom Plus and Darkuman junction adjacent to TECNO. In Kumasi, TCL is located opposite Odike Ventures, in the BestPoint building, Adum.



In Takoradi, TCL is located at the market circle adjacent to the post office and in Tamale, opposite the Forsmuel shopping centre.



Ho and Sunyani branches can be located by the main lorry station and adjacent Melcom respectively.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/902/90226799.jpg