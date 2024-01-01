You are here: HomeBusiness2024 01 01Article 1906148

Business News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

T-bills interest records a slight fall as government oversubscription hit 3.38%

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

T-bills interest records a slight fall T-bills interest records a slight fall

Interest rates at the recent Treasury bills auction fell marginally as the government recorded a marginal oversubscription of Treasury bills.

The recent from the treasury market indicates that the government secured GH¢4.212 billion, a 3.38% more than the targeted amount.

The oversubscription affected treasury bills interest as it dropped down. The rate on the 91-day bill went down by 11 basis points to 29.24%.

Also, the rate on the 182-day bill dropped from the previous 31.94% to 31.88%.

The yield on the one-year bill also fell to 32.48% from the preceding week’s 32.49%.

The drop-in profit rate of treasury bills flaws predictions from financial experts who projected a rise in T-bills yields due to government’s need for finds to support its budget.

Generally, about GH¢2.147 billion came from the 91-day bill, representing about 50.9% of the total bids.

It was followed by the one-year bill in which about GH¢1.646 billion were tendered and all were accepted. It constituted 39.07% of the total bids.

The 182-day, however, received bids worth GH¢417.80 million. About GH¢416.33 million were accepted.

Overall, the uptake will partly be used to refinance estimated maturities of GH¢2.55 billion.

EAN/OGB

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment