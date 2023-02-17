Sylvia Inkoom joins First National Bank as an Executive Director

Business News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: First National Bank

First National Bank has announced the appointment of Sylvia Inkoom as Executive Director responsible for Corporate and Investment Banking.



Sylvia’s appointment is aligned with the bank’s strategic intent of attracting quality talent in the financial services industry, to deepen client access across its broad range of corporate and investment banking capabilities.



Prior to her appointment, Sylvia served as the deputy managing director at UBA Ghana. She is a highly motivated banking professional and a driven leader with a wealth of experience and expertise in national and international banking and finance.



With 18 years of experience in the Banking Sector (primarily in Corporate Banking, Relationship Management, and Treasury). She has served in senior management roles overseeing negotiations, arrangement, and execution of several landmark transactions across various sectors.



She is a fellow of the Institute of Leadership and Management-London, and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). She also has an executive certificate in Corporate Finance from the London School of Economics and a certificate in Strategic Client Management from the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town. Sylvia attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana Business School, where she also received her MBA in Finance.



Sylvia expressed delight at her new appointment at First National Bank.

“I’m proud to be part of this strong brand which has just been named the world’s strongest banking brand by Brand Finance 2022”, she said. “I have followed the bank’s approach of blending broad experience and specialist expertise in its operations and I am determined to contribute my best to unlock more value for our customers.”