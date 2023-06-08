Swiss-Ghana Business Forum 2023 to take off in Switzerland

Business News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

Source: Joseph Kyei-Boateng, Contributor

A three-day event focusing on Ghana and Switzerland business relations is set to take off in Glattbrugg and Zurich, Switzerland from June 23 to June 25, 2023.



The event dubbed: Swiss-Ghana Business Forum 2023 is set to be on the theme: “The Ghanaian diaspora as a resource for promoting business investment, culture, tourism and music”.



It is being organised by Alan Showbiz and Cargo services with sponsors & partners including TRS International Transport & Shopping Ltd, World Star Records, Leyden Educational Consultants, LesMed, ADABOF Roofing and JB Homes Company Limited.



Other partners are the Diasporan Affairs (Office of the President of Ghana), rtv, Oheneba Media, Kyei-Boateng Communications, National Commission on Culture (Ghana), Premier Production Greetings from Abroad, Asanteman Union Switzerland, Asanteman Italy, Mensvic Hotel, POWER, Eleven Consult and Ekua Sika.



Speakers



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alan Showbiz & Cargo Services, Andrews Norriswood (popularly known as Papa Agyei) as the main organiser hints that the event is open to the general public, especially Ghanaians both home and abroad.



He further hints that the event intends to offer a big platform for business owners and entrepreneurs to meet investors and nurture business ideas for socio-economic growth.



He mentions some of the speakers as Joseph Osei-Owusu (1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ghana), Akwasi Awuah Ababio (Director of the Diasporan Affairs, Office of the President of Ghana), Janet Edna Nyame (The Executive Director, National Commission on Culture, Ghana).



Other speakers are Adam Baha (Economist & Advisor for Africa, State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, Switzerland), Dr James Owusu (CEO, Leyden Educational Consultancy), Nat Kwabena Anokye-Adisi (CEO of EIB Network Ltd & Chairman of Empire Group), Prof. Kofi Owusu Nyarko (The Culture Ambassador for Ghana) and Kwame Asiedu Antwi (Ghana’s Ambassador to the Swiss Federation).







Senior Event Planner, Kwame Afreh for the Swiss-Ghana Business Forum 2023



Youth Talent, Culture & Tourism



According to the Senior Event Planner, Kwame Afreh, the event will also help to unearth many youth talents through a series of entertainment performances while creating a platform for business in the area of promoting culture and tourism.



He adds that the target audience will include Ghanaian businesses who are mostly based in both Europe and Africa to network businesses in Switzerland and more importantly, Ghanaians in diaspora who are eager to nurture their children, the young generation to be abreast with their Ghanaian culture.



“Apart from learning the culture of their motherland, our kids in particular who are being raised here in Europe, have a lot of talents in them and that the entertainment segment of the forum would help participants to unearth talents of these young people and possibly, invest in them for business, culture or tourism, among other ventures to make them more useful to society”, Afreh emphasises.



He again emphasises that: “this event is a big opportunity for serious-minded people in the private sector, to explore the Swiss market and to find investors for their businesses as part of efforts to chart innovative paths in the business environment through culture & tourism”.



He implores interested members of the public who wish to participate in the event to register at www.alanshowbiz.net