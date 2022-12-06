Suspend all non-essential projects like national cathedral - Government told

Business News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The government has been asked why it wants to invest money into the national cathedral project when there's an economic crunch.



The government of Ghana has allotted some GH¢80 million to be disbursed towards the construction of the national cathedral in the 2023 budget statement and economic policy laid before parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Government’s expenditure projection for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026 also reveals that an additional 64 million, 75.5 million and 108 million Ghana cedis totaling 247.5 million Ghana cedis would be spent on the construction of the cathedral between 2024 and 2026.



PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu believes in the midst of the economic crisis, the money allotted for the National Cathedral project can be channeled somewhere else.



In a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the PPP Chairman asked government to "suspend all non-essential projects like the National Cathedral. We are in an economic crisis, yet you want to push money into the construction of this project; does it make sense?"