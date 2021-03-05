Business News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court verdict: Credibility key to economic growth – Prof. Quartey

Professor Peter Quartey, Economist

Economist Professor Peter Quartey has stated that the credibility of every election is significant because it has the potential to either boost the economy or shrink it.



Following a ruling by the Apex court of the land yesterday March 4, 2021, the Supreme court dismissed a case filed by the petitioner John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, against the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the second respondent and the leader of the ruling government in the just 2020 election stating that the petitioner has no evidence to the case and therefore has no reason to cause for a re-run. The court said it has dismissed the case as it has no merit.



According to the Petitioner, there were some errors in the election results declared by the first respondent Mrs Jean Mensa who is the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



Commenting on the implications of the court verdict on the economy, Prof. Peter Quartey stated that: “in every matured democracy the integrity of the election affects the outcome and then when that happens people have confidence in the Economy, people can invest, they can plan and put resources to promote economic activities. So, the credibility of every election is quite key and very critical for every investor.”



He said the verdict has the potential to help our economy grow and it also sends a positive signal to foreign investors to know that Ghana is the best place to do business since the laws of the country works.



“This is not the first time we have had an election petition and also with our democracy for the past two decades or so, we have a matured democracy if you look at the African Continent, our democracy has come a long way and therefore the investor community even before this outcome believes in Ghana’s Economy those who plan to invest will look at other things, growth prospects, demand for their goods, population, macro-stability and economic regional stability is also critical but I think the business or international community or investment community knows that we will not jump on the street and pull out guns and fight ourselves as Ghanaians. That doesn’t happen we use the legal systems to address our grievance. This outcome will not significantly change investor perception,” he said.