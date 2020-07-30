Business News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Laud Business

Supreme Court throws out suit against GNPC boss

Supreme Court Building [File Photo]

Ghana’s Supreme Court has thrown out a suit challenging the continuous stay of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr K.K Sarpong in office.



Dr KK Sarpong was being challenged by a Deputy Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Edem Agbana, over claims that he had reached retirement age.



He believed that the continuous stay in office is a breach of Article 199(1) and (4) of the Constitution.



Mr. Agbana sought an order directing Dr. Sarpong to resign immediately from his position as CEO of GNPC because he has attained the retirement age of 65 for public office holders.



The apex court dismissed the suit after the applicant on Wednesday July 29, Edem Agbana abandoned it.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.