SuperYogo rewards cyclists at 3FM Tour de Ghana

Business News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Fan Milk Ghana

SuperYogo, the fortified frozen yoghurt from FanMilk has rewarded cyclists who participated in the maiden edition of the 3FM Tour de Ghana, a cycling race from Tema to Akosombo.



The brand awarded the overall winner, Alexander Allotey, with the bragging rights of winning the SuperYogo Super Cyclist Award, a distinction which comes with a special medal, certificate of achievement, product hampers, and a shopping voucher.



SuperYogo also awarded the youngest cyclist, Joseph Neequaye, with a special ‘Go For More’ award, to encourage young athletes to push their limits. This prize came with a special medal, certificate of recognition, and an assorted product hamper. Mr. Godfred Nartey also walked home with the ‘SuperYogo Perseverance Award’, in salute to his determination to finish the race, irrespective of his finishing time.



SuperYogo is a nutritious fortified yoghurt that comes in two variants- Natural Plain and Zesty Lemon. The product contains Vitamin D and Vitamin B6 which support the immune system. The brand is a healthy nutrition brand that fuels people to go for more.



As the official nutrition partner for 3FM Tour De Ghana, SuperYogo provided all athletes, participants, and organizers with nutritious yoghurt at all stages of the competition. ‘Tour de Ghana is a competition for cyclists to push their limits and go for more.



This is exactly what the SuperYogo brand stands for and that is why we are very proud to be associated with this programme”, said Eric Kumah, Nutrition Brand Manager at FanMilk. He ended by commending cyclists for completing the race and praising 3FM for organizing the activity.



SuperYogo is a quality product from Fanmilk Ghana.