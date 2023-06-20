Sunon Asogli Staff Association calls for dialogue

Business News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

The Sunon Asogli Staff Association has resolved to use dialogue to address the impasse over unionization to prevent chaos that could have grave consequences on power generation.



The local union is subsequently advising the Ghana Mine Workers Union to consider the larger implication instead of industrial action.



Chairman of the Sunon Asogli Staff Association, Albert Nutakor and the Secretary Bernard Ababio, who addressed a news conference said upon reflection, they have resolved they have realized that the threat embark on a demonstration by organized labour could aggravate the issue which is creating tension at the power plant, which is one of the essential services in Ghana.



It will be recalled that the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC), recently mobilized a section of organized labour to take on Sunn Asogli over the decision to deny staff the right to unionization, which led to the dismissal of some staff.



The Asogli Staff Association is therefore appealing to all employees to come together, focus on their shared goals, and contribute to a positive work environment that promoted growth, productivity, inclusivity, and job security.