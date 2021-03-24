Sunan Asogli Power Ltd welcomes Prempeh to energy sector

Business News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Class FM

A six-member delegation from the Sunan Asogli Power Limited led by Togbe Afede XIV, co-founder of the company on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 called on the Minister of Energy Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh in his office to formally welcome him to the energy sector.



The visit was also to brief the new minister on the company’s profile and its operations in Ghana, together with its future plans.



Dr Prempeh noted that Asogli Power is a longstanding partner in energy delivery in this country, with its 560MW plant occupying 15% of the market share and with projects in several countries across Africa.



“Its plans and proposals on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and waste-to-energy projects are interesting. The Ministry of Energy will look at its expansion plans and discuss the way forward accordingly,” the minister stated.



This follows the visit of Shell Energy and Vitol an energy distribution company to the minister’s office to welcome him to the sector.