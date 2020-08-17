Business News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Street Lightning Works project to save 40% of energy consumption – MiDA

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA)

The Street Lightning Works project under the Ghana Power Compact program is expected to reduce electricity consumption by 40 percent for assemblies and road users after its completion in March 2021.



The project, which is being implemented by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) will witness the improvement in quality lightning of some selected 440 km streets in Accra.



According to the Project Manager, Sylvester Ashong Ayayee of the Energy Efficient Demand Supply Management unit at MiDA, all design, safety and traffic management requirements have been conducted for works to commence.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Sylvester Ayayee said; “So far we have three contractors working on three different lots; with lots being Accra-West, Central Business District in Accra and third being to the Accra-East area”



“We are installing LED lights to replace the current HDS lights which will give a minimum of 40 percent in energy consumption and for areas where we will be installing new LED lights could experience more of a reduced energy consumption. The actual project started last year but due to some design requirements and purchasing of materials we are looking to complete the project by the end of March 2021,” he explained.



Ayayee added, the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) will work in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and the Ministry of Energy for the project.



“The features on these street lights are highly specified with dimming properties for energy consumption and also features communication sensors and servers that will prompt maintenance teams of MMDA’s that will be trained by MiDA,” Mr Ayayee said.



The estimated cost for the Street Lightning Works project is US$9.89 million with the funds provided by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) under the Ghana Power Compact program.

