Strategic positioning for the job market: GNPC builds capacity of students with Career Fair

Business News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: GNPC Foundation

The second edition of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation Career Fair has been held at the Cape Coast University in the central region, drawing hundreds of participants into an information exchange forum with industry professionals to prepare them for the demands of the ever-evolving global workforce.



Themed: "Strategic Positioning for the Job Market," the highly anticipated event proved to be a resounding success, providing a dynamic platform for students, fresh graduates, and job seekers to hone their skills and acquire knowledge on the key competencies required by employers which are also useful in ensuring business success for those seeking to chart entrepreneurial paths.



With an array of insightful presentations and expert-led discussions on topics such as Emotional Intelligence, Financial Management and Design Thinking for Positive Change, the event offered an invaluable opportunity for attendees to gain practical insights and guidance on how to succeed in the world of work.



Participants, also among other things, had the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities, including networking sessions with industry professionals offering insights into industry trends, skill development, and career pathways. Additionally, various companies actively participated in recruitment drives, opening exciting opportunities for potential internships and job placements.



In a message read on his behalf by Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of the Foundation, the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, said the Career Fair, being one of the many educational and human capacity development initiatives funded by the Corporation, is implemented by the Foundation with the aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry; empowering students to align themselves with the unique expectations of the constantly changing job market.



He further encouraged young Ghanaians to channel the energies of their youth into expanding their knowledge by investing their time in research and innovation as a sure way to safeguarding their future.



Dr. Eduah, expressing his delight with the event’s success and its assured impact on the attending students, said the GNPC Foundation is committed to fostering the personal and professional growth of students, and the success of the second edition of the Career Fair underscores the Foundation's dedication to this cause.



"We are thrilled to witness the exceptional outcomes from today’s session. The enthusiasm and active participation from both students and industry professionals have exceeded our expectations, and we are confident that the skills acquired here will be instrumental in shaping their future careers for the best," he concluded.









The Dean of Students, who also served as the Chairperson for the occasion, Prof. Eugene Marfo Darteh, expressed gratitude for the initiative and added his expectation that, "The GNPC Foundation Career Fair proves a transformative experience for our students. This program has provided an avenue for them to interact directly with industry experts, gaining valuable insights into the current job market's expectations. We believe that this exposure will significantly enhance their career prospects and better prepare them to face the challenges of the professional world,” he concluded.









Also present at the program were Prof. Moses Jojo Eghan, Provost of the College of Agricultural and Natural Sciences, The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hon. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, a representative of the Central Regional Minister as well as officials from a host of companies including Republic Bank, CBG, ADB, Enterprise Life and Hubtel, who lent their support to the programme.









As an organization, GNPC finds tremendous value in its CSR mission to improve communities and invest in people. Empowering the youth and equipping them with relevant skills serves as means to prepare them for excellence in the competitive job markets of today and the future.











