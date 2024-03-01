Stop using middlemen for meter acquisition – ECG boss to customers

Business News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Managing Director for Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama says the people who use middlemen for the acquisition of meters end up paying more than the required amount.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, the Managing Director for ECG explained that most operations of the company have been digitalized and customers can access it in the comfort of their homes.



“ECG is cashless now how many companies say they are cashless, now every pesewa adds to the bucket. Now we have made sure that we have one of the sterling apps in the country. We have about five-star ratings on the App Store and we are currently surging about 3.5 million active users on the app,” Mr. Mahama stated.



According to him, the issue with Ghanaians using middlemen for some services is because they do not want to join any queue.



“If you want to apply for a meter you just have to go on the app. When you come to ECG the rate is cheap but when you use the connection man you end up paying two to three times the price. But still people will go for that. The question is why, because we want certain comfort. We don’t want to follow the queue."



“Now when you go digital it’s from your home you put in the application, you put the requisite stuff, we get the show in our room. You can have periodic notification of where your request has reached until finally the installation is done,” the ECG boss assured.