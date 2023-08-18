Stop the construction of BoG's US$250 million new headquarters - Dormaahene to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intercede on behalf of Ghanaians to halt Bank of Ghana's plans to construct a new head office worth US$250 million.



He asserted that the US$250 million was about one-quarter of the amount of money government wants from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



In his view, the construction of a new headquarters for the central bank was a misplaced priority especially at a time when the local economy is still in shambles.



“We heard that the BoG is building a new headquarters at a cost of 250 million dollars. That is about a quarter of the money we are seeking from the IMF. We want the President to intervene. He should meet with them and rescind that decision and communicate same to us,” he said.



The Dormaahene made these comments at his palace in Dormaa in the Bono Region on Thursday, August 17, 2023 when a delegation paid a courtesy call on him.



The Bank of Ghana in a release said their current building was no longer fit for purpose, hence, the need for a new office building.



It also said a structural integrity assessment conducted by the BoG revealed that the current head office building built in the early 1960s could not stand any major earth tremors.



