Business News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Stop registering foreigners - GUTA to parties

Dr Joseph Obeng, GUTA President

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and the various political parties to unite in being vigilant to ensure that foreigners do not register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



The compilation exercise of a new voter roll for the 2020 polls, which began across the country on Tuesday, 30 June 2020, is scheduled to end on Thursday, 6 August 2020.



The GUTA President noted that some foreigners are taking advantage of the exercise to register to enable them benefit from Ghana’s attractive economy.



Speaking to Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah on Wednesday, 5 August 2020, Dr Obeng urged the various stakeholders to form a united front against foreigners attempting to register for the 2020 polls.



“Some of the foreign traders are taking advantage of the electoral processes, especially the voter registration. We want the government and even the other opposition parties to wake up in this regard and not bring in politics, as usual because we see that Ghana has become attractive for these West African countries, especially in the regard of free education, people might necessarily tell their wards to come and vote here so that when they have the voter registration card, it becomes a permit for them to be admitted into our secondary schools and [to also enjoy] other economic benefits,” Dr Obeng stated.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.