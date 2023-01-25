Stop pumping monies into projects that lack completion, commitment - Akandoh to government

Business News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has called on government to put a stop to injecting more monies into some projects it is embarking on across the country.



According to him, government has not shown commitment to completing these projects within the stipulated time announced.



The pumping of monies into both new and abandoned projects, Mr Akandoh said was a contributing factor to the economic downturn of the nation.



In an interview with journalists, Mr Mintah Akandoh said, “all what the government does is to go around pushing money on starting new projects to score political points. It has not even shown commitment to completing the project.”



During a visit to the proposed site for the construction of a hospital for the Adeiso community in the Upper West Akyim District of the Eastern Region, he said works were yet to be commenced on some projects under government's Agenda 111 project.



Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah, in August last year said overnment will terminate the contract of contractors who fail to complete the Agenda 111 project within the stipulated time.



He indicated that contractors must ensure that the timelines spelt out in the contract were met.



Speaking in an interview, Dr Anthony Nsiah noted that government has provided at least 10% of the resources needed for contractors to commence work.



This, he said, will help these contractors to work very fast to meet their deadlines.



“We (government) will not shy away from cancelling or terminating any contract which is not going very well," he said.



“This is a project where we have at least given at least 10 percent mobilization to all the contractors who have started work and I believe they should start mobilizations to get enough materials and work very fast,” he added.



Agenda 111 project falls under government's plan to build 111 districts and regional hospitals across the country.



An amount of $100 million was set aside for the commencement funding for the project.



