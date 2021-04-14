Stop public sector workers from running to the media on issues – Expert

Business News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Workers in Ghana must not be encouraged to resort to the media in addressing challenges within their institutions, Energy Expert Mr Kojo Poku, has said in relation to the concerns raised by workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) against their Managing Director in a statement.



He stated that the workers are employed to do specific jobs and if they are encountering challenges they must resort to internal arrangements in dealing with the problems.



Workers of the ECG have catalogued some concerns they have against their Managing Director Mr Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu.



The workers are calling for the dismissal of Mr Agyeman- Budu.

According to them, there has been a number of procurement process breaches under the clear supervision of the Managing Director.



“A clear example is the award of contracts of some Six (6) substations where the recommendations of the evaluation committee was sidestepped and awarded to other companies,” they said.



They further accused him of lacking appreciation of the duties and roles of his office.



“He is grossly deficient when it comes to matters relating to administrative and corporate governance. The Managing Director will bypass the structures to give instructions and most of the time threaten artisans, managers without due regard to their supervisors. A clear example was a when a meter reader was transferred from Swedru to Kpeve and Seven others from Hohoe to various places without recourse to the procedures as enshrined in the CA and the hierarchy.



“The Managing Director has been in office for close to two (2) years and has shown lack of vision for the Company. This has been evidenced by misplaced priorities which has led to the unavailability of critical materials such as meters, service cables conductors, prepaid vending accessories, maintenance materials, which has caused delays in connecting and supplying customers who have paid for such services.



“Whiles the limited resources have been applied on frivolous and capital projects at a time when the company is cash strapped and unable to meet its financial obligations to stakeholders. Example, construction of a staff canteen at Asokwa District, Roman Ridge and construction of new District office at Cape Coast where there are enough unused office spaces.



“Realising that the managing director is promoting the outsourcing of the collection of revenue from SLT customers, to third parties at a commission of 7% discounted rate and 3% consulting fee, a service that is currently being executed effectively by staff and other institutions for free. The SLT revenue accounts for approximately 40% of the company’s collection. There has been a number of procurement process breaches under the clear supervision of the Managing Director. A clear example is the award of contracts of some Six (6) substations where the recommendations of the evaluation committee was sidestepped and awarded to other companies,” a statement said.



Reacting to this development in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom on the Mid Day news Wednesday April 14, Mr Kojo Poku said “What is surprising is that we have entertained this attitude where workers can now get up and issue a statement to the media calling for the removal of managing directors . I honestly think that we shouldn’t encourage that as a nation.



“Workers are employed to do their work, the MD has only been at ECG for two years. These senior workers and other staff members have been at the ECG for over twenty years. Some have been there for thirty years and every Ghanaian knows the service we get from ECG. Are they saying that they were giving us such a wonderful service that in the last two years because a new MD came in the service they are giving to Ghanaians has been diminished?



“They serve Ghanaians, go around the country and ask anyone if the service they are getting from ECG is any better for the last 10 and 15 years. That is why some of us are pushing for private sector participation and these same union members will oppose to any private sector participation that the government will introduce.”



He added “If you read the letter they put out there, and you read section four of that letter, it says that ‘The Managing Director will bypass the structures to give instructions and most of the time threaten artisans, managers without due regard to their supervisors. A clear example was a when a meter reader was transferred from Swedru to Kpeve and Seven others from Hohoe to various places without recourse to the procedures as enshrined in the CA and the hierarchy.’



“Well, for me that is what a Managing Director of a company should do. If you are a senior staff , a district manager or a regional manager and you are not making sure the right thing is done and the MD who the bucks stops with finds that there is something going on whether in Hohoe or Kumasi and acts, that is what he should do. So for me these are frivolous personal agenda being put out there and as a country we should not entertain it.”